Jason David Frank Gets an Official Power Rangers Tribute

Earlier this week, word broke that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Jason David Frank reportedly committed suicide. This news hit fans of the franchise especially hard since Frank had been one of the most beloved cast members since the series debuted in 1993. More than that, Frank’s Tommy Olivier remained a part of the Power Rangers universe for nearly three decades. Even after he left the show, Frank always came back in some form.

To celebrate Frank’s contributions to the show, Hasbro has released a tribute video to him via the official Power Rangers Twitter account. It combines footage from Frank’s stint on the original series, and his guest appearances over the years.

Ranger Nation, we mourn together. Today, we celebrate the heart, strength, and raw talent that Jason David Frank brought to Power Rangers as Tommy Oliver. He was truly a legend among us and we will miss him. May the Power protect him, always. pic.twitter.com/vIw1bUcDvD — POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) November 22, 2022

Frank’s Tommy was introduced as the Green Ranger in the first season of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. And that was where his enduring popularity began. From there, Tommy was given the powers of the White Ranger and the mantle of the team leader. In Power Rangers Zeo and Power Rangers Turbo, Tommy was the Red Ranger.

In 2004, Frank returned to the series as a regular cast member of Power Rangers Dino Thunder as the Black Dino Ranger. For this incarnation of the show, Dr. Tommy Oliver served as a mentor to the younger rangers. Frank also guest starred in Power Rangers Wild Force and Power Rangers Super Megaforce.

Frank’s final live-action appearance as Tommy came in Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel. That episode was created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Power Rangers in 2018, and Tommy briefly revisited all of his former Ranger personas in that story.

But for everyone who grew up watching the original Power Rangers, he’ll always be the Green Ranger to us.

