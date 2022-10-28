REPORT: Paul Bettany May Return To the MCU For Vision Quest Series

No one has seen Vision in the MCU since the final episode of WandaVision, nor did he appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, Deadline is reporting that a new WandaVision spinoff series, Vision Quest, is in development for Disney+ as a starring vehicle for Paul Bettany.

While the series doesn’t appear to have an official greenlight yet, WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer is said to be starting a writers room for Vision Quest next week. Additionally, Deadline notes that Elizabeth Olsen could potentially appear in the show as Wanda Maximoff.

The original Vision was killed in Avengers: Infinity War, and he was one of the few heroes who didn’t cheat death in Avengers: Endgame. In WandaVision, Wanda’s overpowering grief led her to create an idealized version of Vision to be her husband and the father of her children. However, the real Vision’s body was reactivated by S.W.O.R.D., which led him to become the emotionless White Vision.

White Vision attacked Wanda and her Vision in the series finale of WandaVision. However, the recreated Vision successfully convinced White Vision to access his memories. Regardless, White Vision fled before Wanda’s final showdown with Agatha Harkness.

According to Deadline, the premise of the new series is that White Vision is attempting to regain the humanity and memories that he used to have. But that show may still be a few years away. In the interim, Kathryn Hahn recently stated that Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to begin filming next month. Hahn will reprise her role as Agatha Harkness on that series when it premieres in late 2023.

