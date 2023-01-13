James Gunn Says a New Superman Hasn’t Been Chosen Yet

Although some DC fans are still sore over Henry Cavill’s recent dismissal from Warner Bros.’ Superman franchise, others have already accepted his departure and moved on. For months, plenty of young actors have been rumored as potential candidates to assume the role of Clark Kent in the studio’s rebooted DC Universe spearheaded by Peter Safran and James Gunn, the latter of whom is writing the next Superman film himself. But according to Gunn, they haven’t even begun their search for the new Man of Steel.

Gunn shared this news while engaging with a fan on Twitter earlier today. Addressing rumors that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi is the frontrunner to play Superman, Gunn debunked these claims. He also revealed that casting won’t start until his screenplay nears completion. And apparently, he still has a ways to go before that happens.

You can read Gunn’s full response below.

My thoughts are no one has been cast as Superman yet. Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn’t. We’ll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won’t be one of them. ?‍♂️ https://t.co/2SGWV2RSI7 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 13, 2023

Previously, Gunn hinted that his Superman movie will introduce a Clark Kent who is much younger than any version of the character we’ve seen onscreen before. At just 25 years old, Elordi would certainly fit this criteria. Regardless, he is far from the only actor whose name has been linked to the role in recent months. Other fancasts have nominated Wolfgang Novogratz (The Half of It) and David Corenswet (Pearl) as suitable choices as well. But whether any of them wind up making Gunn and Safran’s shortlist remains to be seen.

