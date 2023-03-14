Across the Spider-Verse Will Explore Miles and Gwen’s Love Story

Miles Morales didn’t exactly hide his attraction for Gwen Stacy when they first met in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. But it did take some time for Gwen to reciprocate any feelings for Miles, even after the new Spider-Man learned that she was a Spider-Woman from an alternate Earth. Not even the multiverse can keep them apart in the sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, however. As part of Empire‘s latest issue, the creative team behind the sequel confirmed that Miles and Gwen’s love story is going to get more time to develop.

“The danger with a sequel is to go bigger just for bigger’s sake,” said producer Amy Pascal. “But all the bells and whistles are no good unless you care… This movie is a love story between Miles and Gwen.”

Additionally, the Empire feature story reveals that Miles has a rival for Gwen’s affections: Hobie Brown, a.k.a. Spider-Punk.

“There’s jealousy there,” noted co-director Kemp Powers. “When Miles meets Gwen again, she’s not wearing her ballet shoes; she’s wearing Converse Chuck Taylors, which Spider-Punk gave her. Miles starts wondering, ‘How close are these two?’”

“With our movies, it’s similar to what the Daniels did in Everything Everywhere All At Once,” added co-writer and executive producer Christopher Miller. “You can have all the spectacle and action and visual insanity, but it has to be focused on an emotional journey you feel in your heart.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on Friday, June 2.

