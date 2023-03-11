David F. Sandberg Teases Shazam! 2 Cameo With New BTS Video

It’s always fun to spot a director making a cameo appearance in their own movie. Whether it’s Quentin Tarantino, Peter Jackson, or M. Night Shyamalan, watching them show up onscreen is a nice little Easter egg for fans of their work. Shazam! director David F. Sandberg is another filmmaker who enjoys popping up in front of the camera every now and again. And earlier today, he gave fans an early look at his upcoming cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Sandberg posted a video on Twitter that appears to show him rehearsing for a stunt in the long-awaited sequel. While wearing a harness, the director is seen running towards the camera before he’s suddenly hoisted up in the air on wires with his arms and legs flailing about. So our best guess is that he plays an innocent Philadelphia bystander who gets caught in an explosion. Either that, or he gets swatted away by one of the mythological creatures conjured by the Daughters of Atlas.

You can watch Sandberg’s video below.

This won’t be the first time that Sandberg has made a cameo in one of his directorial projects. He even “appeared” in the original Shazam! as multiple CGI characters. Aside from providing the voice of Mister Mind, Sandberg played the three Crocodile Men, who were glimpsed through one of the doors during the Shazam family’s escape from the Rock of Eternity. And although this reptilian trio got no more than 30 seconds of screen time, Sandberg still sat for body molds to bring these characters to life.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on March 17.

Are you excited to spot Sandberg in the film next week? Let us know in the comment section below!

