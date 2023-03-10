Jenna Ortega In Talks To Join Beetlejuice 2

After 34 years, the long-awaited sequel to Beetlejuice is picking up steam. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Wednesday‘s Jenna Ortega is in talks to star in Beetlejuice 2. If Ortega signs on, she will reportedly portray the daughter of Lydia Deetz, the character portrayed by Winona Ryder in the first film.

In addition to her starring turn as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday series, Ortega has also been featured in the fifth and sixth Scream movies. Her previous roles include Jane the Virgin, X, You, and Yes Day. She is also hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The original Beetlejuice was released in 1988 as a starring vehicle for Michael Keaton as the title character. Director Tim Burton’s film followed Ryder’s Lydia as she befriended a recently deceased couple, Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara Maitland (Geena Davis). Keaton’s Beetlejuice was an unruly ghost who offered to help the Maitlands scare off Lydia’s family. However, Beetlejuice had his eye on Lydia for himself, and he tried to make her his bride so he could return to the mortal world.

THR’s report says that both Keaton and Burton are expected to return, but there’s no word on if their deals have been finalized. Burton previously worked with Ortega when he directed the first four episodes of Wednesday.

Assuming the project goes forward, Beetlejuice 2 may begin filming in London as soon as late May or early June.

Photo Credits: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures

