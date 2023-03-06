Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Come Out To Play In Mutant Mayhem Teaser

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have had a lot of reboots on the big screen, on television, and even in the comics that spawned them. And this summer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is once again wiping the slate clean for a new look at the TMNT. This animated film also has the distinction of being the first time that the Turtles are actually played by teenagers. And in the first teaser for Mutant Mayhem, the title characters embrace their youthful misadventures.

Within this preview, Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Raphael (Brady Noon), Donatello (Micah Abbey), and Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.) test out their ninja skills on some fruit before getting into some innocent mischief. Additionally, there’s a brief glimpse at the end of their friend, April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri), as she hears their origin story for the first time.

Jackie Chan’s Splinter is also seen in the trailer, but only for a few seconds. There isn’t much to go on, in terms of story. However, the trailer plays up the strong supporting voice cast which includes Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady. Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Post Malone as Ray Fillet.

Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls) directed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem from a script by Brendan O’Brien. It will hit theaters on Friday, August 4.

What do you think about the first teaser for Mutant Mayhem? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vol. 1

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.