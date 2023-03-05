This summer, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will return to the big screen in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, a new animated movie produced by Seth Rogen. Earlier today, at the Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards, Rogen announced that the first trailer for the film is coming this Monday, March 6. He also revealed the voice cast of Mutant Mayhem, which includes a role for himself.

Nicolas Cantu will voice Leonardo, with Brady Noon as Raphael, Micah Abbey as Donatello, and Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo. Jackie Chan will portray the Turtles’ mentor, Splinter, while Ayo Edebiri has been cast as their friend, April O’Neil.

Rogen will voice Bebop, while John Cena will play Rocksteady. Giancarlo Esposito will also star in the film as Baxter Stockman, with Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog, Rose Byrne as Leatherhead, Ice Cube as Superfly, Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut, Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko, and Post Malone as Ray Fillet.

Nickelodeon Movies and Paramount Pictures also released the synopsis for the film:

“In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will hit theaters on August 4. The film was directed by Jeff Rowe (Gravity Falls).

What do you think about the voice cast of Mutant Mayhem? Let us know in the comment section below!

