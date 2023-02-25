Jeff Loveness Offers Hints About Avengers: The Kang Dynasty

Warning: There are some spoilers ahead for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania marked the official MCU debut of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Regardless of his status as the MCU’s next big bad, Kang was defeated by the titular heroes. However, Kang warned Scott Lang that the multiverse would perish if he wasn’t allowed to escape the Quantum Realm and stop his counterparts. And according to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty scribe Jeff Loveness, Scott’s choice may come back to haunt him.

“Scott Lang starts out carefree,” said Loveness during an interview with Comic Book. “He’s won, he’s got his family back, and he goes through all that. He gets called upon to be a hero again and prove himself. He’s willing to sacrifice himself to save the Multiverse, but his family saves him. So, he comes back through all that. But now he doesn’t have that ease of mind and now he does have that crippling doubt… And I think it’s interesting, without saying too much, is the guy who literally saved the universe in Endgame might accidentally be the guy who f***s the multiverse in its next saga. So we’ll see how that plays out.”

Loveness, who also wrote Quantumania, went on to tease a more dangerous incarnation of Kang to come.

“I think for these bloodthirsty fans, there’s a little movie called, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, I think he’ll bring the heat.”

The only other character that Loveness confirmed for The Kang Dynasty was Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, the Sub-Mariner, who made his MCU debut last year in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“Namor, man. I’m excited to write Namor,” noted Loveness.

Additionally, Loveness shared his thoughts about the scale of The Kang Dynasty.

“I think Avengers comics are really cool because literally every issue opens with that credo of, ‘And there came a day unlike any other,'” said Loveness. “And so the impetus of an Avengers movie or story is like, this is a day where we need these guys, and this is a threat that we cannot handle alone. And this is a seismic shift in the world. This is a generational event. And our old generation is gone or retired or scattered. So it compels a new generation to step up.”

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty hits theaters on Friday, May 2, 2025.

