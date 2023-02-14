Jonathan Majors Wants Kang To Fight Iron Man In Avengers 5

This week, Jonathan Majors is officially making his debut as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And if you know your comics, then you’re well-aware that Ant-Man just isn’t in Kang’s league. Kang was one of the very first Avengers villains, and he’s given the team’s heavy hitters all they can take and more. Perhaps that’s why Majors really wants Kang to fight Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

During an interview with Lifehacker Australia, Majors said “Kang Dynasty feels to me that it has the potential to grow the mythology of Kang, to grow the curiosity of Kang that much more, which is extremely exciting, This is like a Robert Downey Jr. day, he just keeps popping in [to my head]. Like, I know he’s an OG. I mean, he’s one of the originals. I’m just such a huge fan of him as an actor. I think what he did with Iron Man was such a gift to the culture at large.”

“I would love to be across from him on screen to see how our philosophies, acting-wise and character-wise, just personally, match up,” added Majors. “You know, I find him to be such a fascinating artist, which is why Iron Man is so fascinating. His portrayal of Iron Man is so fascinating and he represents a very clear world view and energy of the Avengers. And I think Kang represents a different era.”

Whether Downey wants to revisit his iconic role after Avengers: Endgame is unclear. However, a meeting between Kang and the late Tony Stark is far from out of the question. Kang is a warlord from the future who frequently travels through time. And since Marvel has embraced the multiverse, there are bound to be living variants of Iron Man on some alternate Earths.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters this Friday, February 17. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty won’t arrive until May 2, 2025.

Would you like to Kang and Iron Man face-off on the big screen? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Kang: The Saga Of The Once And Future Conqueror

