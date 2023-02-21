The new Dungeons & Dragons reboot movie is just over a month away, and Paramount’s trailers and previews have been playing up the film’s comedic aspects. It does have real stakes for its heroes, so it may not be a complete farce. Regardless, the newest preview for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves embraces some broad comedy as the team wakes the dead. Literally.

Within the clip, Simon, the sorcerer of the group, casts a spell that allows a dead body to be reanimated for a short period of time. Additionally, the living are allowed to pose exactly five questions to the dead. No more, no less. This proves to be a problem when Edgin can’t stop asking the corpse questions that have no value.

Chris Pine stars in the film as Edgin the Bard, with Michelle Rodriguez as Holga the Barbarian, Regé-Jean Page as Xenk the Paladin, Justice Smith as Simon the Sorcerer, and Sophia Lillis as Doric, a tiefling Druid. Additionally, Hugh Grant co-stars as Forge Fitzwilliam, the villain of the film. Within the story, Forge was once aligned with Edgrin’s crew. However, Forge turned against the team once they delivered him an object of power that may allow him to bring down the kingdom.

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley co-directed the film from a script they co-wrote with Michael Gilio. Paramount Pictures will release the movie on Friday, March 31.

