New Dungeons & Dragons Posters Focus on the Characters

In just a few weeks, Paramount will roll the dice on a new Dungeons & Dragons reboot, and the hype train is gaining momentum. On the heels of last night’s Super Bowl spot, the studio has released a new series of posters for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves that showcase six of the film’s principal cast members while also highlighting each of their individual strengths. You can view all of them below.

Like the best D&D campaigns, Honor Among Thieves’ main cast features a diverse range of heroes with unique backgrounds and skill sets. First up is Chris Pine as the party’s dashing (if slightly reckless) leader, Edgin the Bard, the maker of plans and player of lutes (one of which appears in the character’s poster). Although early trailers make him out to be the party’s weakest member, D&D rules dictate that bards can perform powerful magic, so it’s possible we haven’t witnessed his full on-screen potential just yet.

The remaining posters throw the spotlight on other heroes like Simon (Justice Smith), the party’s sorcerer and spell-caster. Also in the mix is Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), the Barbarian whose magma-coated battle axe makes her a formidable opponent in close combat. Regé-Jean Page also appears as Xenk the Paladin, a holy warrior and expert swordsman. Sophia Lillis rounds out their ranks as Doric, the slingshot-wielding tiefling Druid who can transform herself into an owlbear. Additionally, Hugh Grant gets his own poser as the film’s main villain, Forge Fitzwilliam the Rogue.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Character Posters Edgin the Bard (Chris Pine)

Forge Fitzwilliam (Hugh Grant)

Doric the Tiefling Druid (Sophia Lillis)

Xenk the Paladin (Regé-Jean Page)

Holga the Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez)

Simon the Sorcerer (Justice Smith)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters on March 31.

