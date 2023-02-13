Leslie Grace Defends Batgirl, Hasn’t Met With Gunn and Safran

With Michael Keaton’s returning Batman stealing the Super Bowl trailer show by appearing in The Flash, fans may wonder about the other DC movie he made that fans won’t get to see. Batgirl, originally planned for HBO Max, then theatrical, then shelved altogether as a tax write-off, will not be part of DC Studios’ new slate. Indeed, James Gunn’s partner Peter Safran recently called it “unreleasable,” implying it felt like a low-rent TV movie. It was his defense for the shelving, implying that it wasn’t just a tax write-off, but a subpar product too. In a new interview with Variety, star Leslie Grace pushes back on that notion.

” I got to see the film as far as it got to; the film wasn’t complete by the time that it was tested,” she says. “There were a bunch of scenes that weren’t even in there. They were at the beginning of the editing process, and they were cut off because of everything going on at the company. But the film that I got to see — the scenes that were there — was incredible. There was definitely potential for a good film, in my opinion. Maybe we’ll get to see clips of it later on.”

Like everyone else, Grace found out through the media that her film was cancelled. “I found out like the rest of you,” she says. “And then my phone just started blowing up.” As to whether Safran or Gunn talked to her before the former made his comments, “No, I haven’t heard from them. But I wish them the best on all the plans that they’ve got rolling out.”

Still, the words hurt. “I’m a human being, and people have perceptions and people read things. And when words are expressed very lightly about work that people really dedicated a lot of time to — not just myself but the whole crew — I can understand how it could be frustrating…Half of the shoot was night shoots in Scotland, where it never stops raining. So there were obstacles, but at the end of the day, because of the incredible crew, nothing that ever got in the way of us delivering what we knew we wanted to deliver for this film. At least from what I was able to see.”

As to Batgirl’s future, she says she still talks to directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. However, she adds, “We’ll just see where that takes us; I can’t say one way or the other if that is a reality at this point.”

