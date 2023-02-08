Jonathan Majors Studied His Marvel Opponents to Play Their Foes

Before unleashing havoc on the MCU as Kang the Conqueror, Jonathan Majors made his Marvel debut as He Who Remains in Loki. As a variant of Kang, He Who Remains was the charismatic sociopath who created the TVA and introduced the concept of the multiverse. In preparation for his roles in Loki and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Majors studied (via /Film) Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Paul Rudd (Scott Lang) for inspiration.

“In Loki, I’m dealing with Tom, you know? … I got to watch him the whole time. This opportunity came to me in lockdown, and so I studied Tom Hiddleston for hours a day,” Majors said. “Then when that was done, I went ‘Okay Paul Rudd you’re up,’ you know, and I studied him. I studied him. I studied all his hero colleagues and compatriots.”

Playing two variants means Majors had to develop two different characters. Majors believes his interpretation depends on the creative team behind each role. In these two cases, the director and the hero influenced Majors’s villainous personas.

“I look at them and I figure out, okay, you can’t antagonize somebody if you don’t know who they are,” Majors said. “If you don’t know what’s the opposite of them, if you don’t know what their hopes and dreams are. My objective is to do that: antagonize in order to get what I need to fulfill my life, my dream.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens in theaters on February 17.

Do you think Kang can become the next great villain in the MCU? Let us know in the comment section!

