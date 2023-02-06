Hot Toys Does Ant-Man and the Wasp, Quantumania-Style

That was quick. Hot Toys is frequently the first out the gate with movie figure reveals, but these Ant-Man and the Wasp figures from Quantumania might be the fastest. The company usually waits until the movie is already out before announcing figure preorders. On this one, though, they clearly got a heads-up. And got two heads up with the rolling eyeball effect. That way, fans can own a Paul Rudd figure and make him roll his eyes every time someone asks, “How come you don’t age?”

In addition to Rudd and Evangeline Lilly likenesses, the figures come with alternate helmeted heads with light-up LEDs, and miniature versions of the characters on bases that fit together to form a diorama with a third figure. A third figure that is probably Cassie, whose full-sized figure gets teased in the gallery below.

As of this writing, Sideshow hasn’t posted preorders yet, but expect to pay around $280 and see them ship by the end of next year, if their usual prices and dates are anything to go by. Now we need a Kang, and probably a $700 M.O.D.O.K. (optimistically).

Get a better look at all their details in the image gallery below, along with that tease of Cassie. then let us know what you think in comments!

