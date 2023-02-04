The introduction of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror is arguably the main reason why fans are excited to catch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in theaters this month. Kang is being set up as the next Thanos-level big-bad who will menace several additional Marvel heroes over the next two MCU phases. But his arrival also marks a big shift for Majors, who has almost exclusively played good guys throughout his career. In any case, Majors’ inherent likability might make him a very effective supervillain. Marvel even implies as much in a new extended preview for the highly-anticipated sequel.

After helping to save the world in Avengers: Endgame, all Scott Lang wants is some quality time with his daughter, Cassie, and the occasional night on the town with Hope van Dyne/Wasp. Unfortunately, these hopes are dashed when he’s suddenly transported to the Quantum Realm with the rest of the Ant-Man family. Enter Kang, who is also stuck in the realm and seeking an escape. With this, Scott makes a Faustian bargain with the would-be conqueror. You can check out the new spot in the player below.

Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet van Dyne also appears in the promo to warn Scott that Kang can’t be trusted. Sadly, her caveats fall on deaf ears, which could put the rest of their allies in jeopardy once the villain’s true nature is revealed.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.

What do you think of the new footage from the sequel? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Astonishing Ant-Man: The Complete Collection

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.