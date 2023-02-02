Ant-Man’s Autobiography is Now Available For Pre-Order

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hitting theaters in two weeks, Marvel is taking promotional tie-ins to another level. The upcoming film shows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) releasing his very own autobiography which chronicles his humble beginnings as a petty thief to his sudden transformation into an A-list superhero. But the book isn’t exclusively available in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney and Hyperion Avenue Books are teaming up to release a hard copy of Ant-Man’s autobiography, Look Out for the Little Guy, later this year. Fans can pre-order the book on Amazon and Disney’s official website ahead of its official release on September 5.

Additionally, Marvel has released a new promo for the memoir that finds Rudd in the midst of recording the audiobook version. He teases that the book will “pull back the curtain and uncover the man behind Ant-Man,” granting new insight into the character who has been captivating audiences since 2015. You can hear what else he has to say below.

Marvel definitely went the extra mile with this latest undertaking. The book clocks in at 256 pages, but Rudd is “almost certain” that he isn’t the one who wrote it. Regardless, the memoir is already garnering advance praise, with one unnamed publication hailing it as “one of the best Avengers’ autobiographies of this multiverse.”

Here’s the official description:

“In Look Out for the Little Guy, Scott Lang shares with the world a bracingly honest account of his struggles and triumphs, from serving time to being a divorced dad to becoming Ant-Man and joining The Avengers. These are stories of epic battles won and lost, as this everyman turned Super Hero finally tells all—from the official account of what really happened between The Avengers and Thanos to how shrinking down to ant-size really feels to the challenges of balancing the roles of hero and dad.

Across his many adventures big and small, Scott has gathered the wisdom of countless amazing experiences into this, the first memoir from a real-life Avenger. Once you learn the unforgettable details of his epic journey, you won’t need to be reminded . . . to look out for the little guy.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens on February 17.

