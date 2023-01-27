Jonathan Majors Explains Responsibility Behind Joining the MCU

In 2021, Jonathan Majors made a splashy debut in the MCU as the charismatic He Who Remains in Loki. But next month, Majors will re-introduce himself to the Marvel audience as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Going from a Disney+ appearance to a starring movie role is a huge upgrade for Majors because of Marvel’s immense popularity at the box office. It’s a responsibility that Majors does not take lightly, as he explains (via Collider) why acting in the MCU provides him with a “beautiful” sensation.

“Think about theater, right? You do a play, you have no idea if someone’s coming to that show, you worked your ass off, [but] you have no idea,” said Majors. “The tickets don’t really matter, you already checked into a different ecosystem, you know. You’re hoping people are gonna come see the work you’ve done in that space, in that black box, for that long, right? You’re hoping it’s gonna happen.”

“With the MCU, and with Kang, there is such a beautiful sensation knowing that the work that myself and my collaborators do is going to reach people,” continued Majors. “That responsibility is something I honor and something I really take on. [There are] 50 guys outside. All 50 of those guys are gonna see [Quantumania]. That’s beautiful, you know what I mean?”

As a variant of He Who Remains, Kang will become the MCU’s next big villain, similar to Thanos during the Infinity Saga. Majors will reprise his role as Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Those films are set to premiere in 2025 and 2026, respectively, meaning Kang will likely make another MCU appearance after Quantumania and before The Kang Dynasty. Though he would not reveal spoilers, Majors highlighted how Kang has variants, expressing the possibility of showing up in a different form in the MCU.

“Kang has variants, you know what I mean? [There are] always variants,” teased Majors. “I’m Kang. So whatever comes through comes through, you know what I mean?”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on February 17.

Do you think Kang will be a better villain than Thanos? Let us know in the comment section below!

