James Gunn Says Ben Affleck Wants To Direct a New DC Movie

Try as he might, Ben Affleck just can’t seem to close the book on his time in the DC Universe. Affleck famously announced that he was stepping away from the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in early 2019. But since then, he has filmed new scenes for Zack Snyder’s Justice League as well as upcoming cameos for The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Now, Affleck might be coming back to the franchise in a much different capacity.

Today’s DC presentation confirmed that an all-new Batman will make his first appearance in The Brave and the Bold. That film will also mark the live-action debut of Bruce Wayne’s son, Damian, who takes on the mantle of Robin. This once again guarantees that Affleck’s tenure as the Dark Knight has come to an end. But while speaking with DC.com, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared that he and Peter Safran have been in contact with Affleck about directing one of their projects.

“This is the introduction of the DCU’s Batman,” said Gunn. It is not Robert Pattinson. It is not Ben Affleck. We’re working with Robert on The Batman: Part II with Matt Reeves, and we’re working with Ben Affleck, who has been a part of our team trying to bring things together and he really wants to direct one of our projects. We’re excited for him to do that.”

Affleck is an Oscar-winning director whose films include Gone Baby Gone, The Town, and Argo. In fact, his acclaimed behind-the-scenes work on those films had a lot of fans excited for The Batman when he was still developing the movie as a standalone vehicle for himself. But after failing to crack the story, he vacated his roles as the film’s director, co-writer, and star. That paved the way for Reeves and Pattinson to put their own stamp on the character, which finally hit theaters last year.

The sequel to Reeves and Pattinson’s The Batman is currently slated for release in 2025 under the DC Elseworlds banner, which differentiates certain projects from the larger DCU. Meanwhile, Affleck’s next directorial effort, Air (in which he also stars), will premiere this April.

Which of DC’s upcoming movies should Affleck direct? Tell us what you think in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of The Batman

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

Ben Affleck wants.