Black Panther 2 Gets $5 Tickets at AMC Theatres Next Month

As Avatar: The Way of Water continues to clean up at the box office, movie theaters everywhere are still struggling with record-low attendance. Perhaps that’s why AMC Theatres is launching a new promotion in an attempt to draw more traffic to its locations nationwide. In honor of Black History Month (via Variety), the chain is slashing ticket prices for films made by Black actors and creators. The promotion kicks off this Friday, February 3 with $5 screenings of Till and ends in early March with similarly discounted showings of Marvel’s own Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Director Chinonye Chukwu’s Till will be available to watch at AMC locations at the discounted price from February 3 until February 9. It will be followed by $5 screenings of Devotion, which stars Jonathan Majors (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). Showings of that film last from February 10-16. Next, viewers can see Viola Davis’ acclaimed performance in The Woman King for from February 17-23. Finally, Wakanda Forever’s $5 screenings begin on February 24 and end on March 2.

Wakanda Forever arrives on Disney+ on February 1 and hits 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 7. Regardless, the film is still playing in a number of theaters across the country, adding to its already impressive box office total of $841.3 million and counting. Admittedly, it seems odd to be slashing ticket prices for the film weeks after its home media release. But it also gives fans another way to celebrate the sequel’s recent crop of Academy Award nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett.

Will you be watching (or re-watching) Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters at the end of Februrary? Let us know in the comment section below!

