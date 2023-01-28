Amazon’s Tomb Raider Plans Include a New Movie and Game

Earlier today, word broke that Phoebe Waller-Bridge is writing a new live-action Tomb Raider series for Amazon Prime Video. However, that’s just the beginning of Amazon’s grand ambitions for the franchise. According to Deadline, Amazon’s Tomb Raider plans include a movie and a new game that would tie into the upcoming series. Essentially, Amazon wants to build it into a Marvel-style franchise.

Waller-Bridge is reportedly shepherding both the film and the TV series. But Deadline doesn’t specifically state that she will write both. Waller-Bridge does have extensive experience as a writer, both as the creator of Fleabag and Killing Eve, and a co-writer on No Time To Die. She is also slated to co-star in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny this June.

On the big screen, Lara Croft has only been portrayed by two actresses in live-action: Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. The 2018 Tomb Raider movie starring Vikander was based on the 2013 video game reboot with a much younger Lara in the lead. However, the film underperformed at the box office and a planned sequel never took shape.

MGM lost the Tomb Raider rights last year, but Amazon has reassembled them for this new shared universe. The only rights that aren’t included in this package are for animation. Netflix already has a two-season order for a Tomb Raider anime series. But that project doesn’t currently have a release date.

What are you hoping to see from Amazon’s Tomb Raider plans? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Tomb Raider Volume 2 : Choice and Sacrifice

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.