Phase 5 will kick off with an adventure to the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. After Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) creates a device that sends a signal to the Quantum Realm, it sucks her into the microscopic dimension along with her father Scott (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas). And in a new featurette, some of the cast explains what’s in store for their characters in the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man 3.

The video features new interviews with Rudd and Lilly as they allude to the “terrifying” monster waiting for their characters inside the minuscule dimension, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). “This is the beginning, and he cannot be contained,” Majors says as Kang ferociously fires energy out of his hands. The footage teases an all-out war as Scott, Hope, and Cassie fight off Kang’s attacks.

You can watch the new featurette below.

Additionally, the wild card in this saga remains Janet, who is hiding information about her previous history that may or may not involve Kang. In the footage, Janet says, “There’s someone I never told you about,” and Pfeiffer admits to Janet’s silence regarding her time in the Quantum Realm.

Quantumania is shaping up to be the biggest Ant-Man film due to its scope and overall impact in the MCU. As Kevin Feige notes, Ant-Man is arguably the most “underestimated” character. However, Scott continues to deliver in big spots, proving his importance to the Avengers.

“Ant-Man became the key to saving the universe in Avengers: Endgame,” Feige said. “So, carrying that tradition, we thought, well, let’s use this film to kick off Phase 5.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania opens on February 17.

