DC Releases New Shazam 2 Poster, Next Trailer Drops Tomorrow

Whether or not Zachary Levi’s Shazam has a place in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s rebooted DC Universe has yet to be announced (although Levi himself has nothing but good things to say about the studio’s new braintrust). Regardless, Warner Bros. and New Line are moving full steam ahead with the promotional campaign for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Our next look at Billy Batson’s return arrives tomorrow with the release of the film’s second trailer. Until then, IGN has debuted a brand new poster for the sequel, which you can view below.

The poster shows Levi’s hero standing proudly before a mix of lightning and rubble, hinting at the destructive battles that lie ahead. Most of these fights will pit Billy’s alter-ego against the Daughters of Atlas: Hespera (Helen Mirren), Kalypso (Lucy Liu), and Anthea (Rachel Zegler). But luckily, Billy isn’t alone—he’s also getting an assist from the entire Shazam family, consisting of grown-up versions of his foster siblings Freddy Freeman (Adam Brody), Eugene Choi (Ross Butler), Darla Dudley (Meagan Good), Pedro Peña (D.J. Cotrona), and Mary Bromfield (Grace Caroline Currey). Djimon Hounsou also reprises his role as the wizard Shazam from the previous film.

Additionally, DC has released a new synopsis for Fury of the Gods that offers a better idea of what to expect in the sequel:

“Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will hit theaters on March 17.

Are you excited to watch the new trailer tomorrow? What do you think of the film’s new poster? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Shazam: The World’s Mightiest Vol. 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.