Supergirl Attacks Brainiac 5 In Legion of Super-Heroes Preview

In comic book lore, Supergirl and Brainiac 5 have a long history thanks to their time in the Legion of Super-Heroes. Within some of DC’s timelines, they’re even romantic partners. Considering that she’s Superman’s cousin and he’s the descendant of one of the Man of Steel’s greatest villains, that was no easy feat. Regardless, the pair are off on the wrong foot in an advance scene from the upcoming Legion of Super-Heroes animated film.

Via our sister site, ComingSoon, Supergirl (Meg Donnelly) encounters Brainiac 5 (Harry Shum Jr.) shortly after she arrives in the far future. However, she’s far to quick to assume that he’s her enemy. And for his part, Brainiac 5 is not that interested in explaining her mistake. Especially because he doesn’t believe that she can overcome his advanced technology.

Because Supergirl had trouble adjusting to life on Earth in the present, Superman (Darren Criss) and Batman (Jensen Ackles) arrange for her to attend Legion Academy in the 31st century. Theoretically, it’s the perfect place for her to learn how to be a hero. However, a team of villains called the Dark Circle is targeting the Legion and their academy. Naturally, Supergirl and her new friends will have to find some way to turn them back.

Cynthia Hamidi also stars in the film as the voice of Dawnstar, with Gideon Adlan as Phantom Girl, Ely Henry as Bouncing Boy, Robbie Daymond as TimberWolf and Brainiac 4, Yuri Lowenthal as Mon El, Eric Lopez as Cosmic Boy and Chemical King, Darin De Paul as Brainiac and Solomon Grundy, Ben Diskin as Arm-Fall-Off Boy and Brainiac 2, Victoria Grace as Shadow Lass, Jennifer Hale as Alura, Daisy Lightfoot as Triplicate Girl, and Zeno Robinson as Invisible Kid and Brainiac 3. Additionally, Matt Bomer is reprising his role as The Flash.

Legion of Super-Heroes will hit 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and digital on February 7.

