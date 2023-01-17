Ant-Man 3 Character Posters and TV Spot Emphasize the 3D

It looks like Avatar is having a cultural impact again. With audiences remembering that they like 3D if it’s done right, the latest Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania TV spot puts an emphasis on the 3D. Like Ghostbusters: Answer the Call did in Imax, the spot plays around with images extending beyond the letterboxing bars to make them appear to be bursting out of the frame. The spot also emphasizes breathing, as though the imagery will make the viewer gasp. And while comics fans already know Kang’s not trustworthy, we’re presented with his nice-guy face at first.

Take a look:

With the film’s theatrical bow a month from now, Feb 17, tickets are now onsale wherever ticket preorders are usually sold. Marvel also released a series of character posters you can see below, though there aren’t any surprises in them. It’s the Lang/Van Dyne family, plus Kang.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also features David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. And while the studio has yet to officially confirm, the last trailer seemingly revealed Corey Stoll as MODOK.

Here are the new character posters. Let us know what you think in comments!

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA. © 2023 MARVEL.

