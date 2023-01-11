Glen Powell Says His Captain Planet Movie is Still in Development

Last summer, Glen Powell achieved international renown thanks to his role as Lieutenant Jake “Hangman” Seresin in Top Gun: Maverick, prompting a great deal of interest in his future career choices. It certainly goes without saying Powell has the physique and leading-man charisma to headline his own superhero movie. However, it may surprise fans to learn that he’s been attached to a superhero project for almost seven years. But it probably isn’t the one they were expecting.

In 2016, Powell and his writing partner, Jono Matt, signed on to pen the script for a live-action Captain Planet movie for Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Productions. The initial report notably floated Powell as a candidate to star as the film’s title character. However, with Maverick cementing his place as one of Hollywood’s newest A-listers, the idea of him playing the role sounds more viable than ever. There haven’t been a lot of updates about the project in recent years. But while speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Powell divulged that Warner Bros. (shockingly) hasn’t cancelled the film yet. He’s just waiting to see “where all the superhero stuff kind of lands there,” following the studio’s merger with Discovery.

“I think those conversations will be happening shortly,” said Powell. “I know DiCaprio is super passionate about it. I’m super passionate about it. I think it could be great…I want that one to work. I’d love to play that superhero.”

Right now, Warner Bros.’ top superhero priority is a rebooted DC Cinematic Universe spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran. And while Powell remains committed to getting Captain Planet off the ground, his name has also been linked to more mainstream comic book franchises as well. Over the last few months, rumors have indicated that Powell is Marvel’s top choice to play Scott Summers/Cyclops in the MCU. He insists that no conversations have taken place between himself and the studio. Regardless, he’s flattered by some of the fan reactions he’s seen.

“It takes a long time to navigate this town,” admitted Powell. “So for anyone to be like, ‘Oh, he’d be great in this role,’ it’s humbling, it’s great.”

Do you think Powell would be a good choice to play Captain Planet? Are you happy to hear that the film is still in the works? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Hanna-Barbera: A History

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.