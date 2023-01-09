Hugh Jackman Will Take 6 Months to Get in Wolverine Shape

In case anyone wondered why we won’t see Deadpool 3 until November of 2024, costar Hugh Jackman just revealed a big one. It’s going to take him half a year just to get in Wolverine shape before any cameras start rolling. In an interview with Chris Wallace on HBO Max (via People), he discussed the timeline a bit.

Jackman’s 54, but he’s still in good shape, regularly dancing onstage for The Music Man. “There’s one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I’m fit,” he says. “So, I’m healthy. I have a good place to start. And apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I’m coming for you.”

Still, a dancer’s physique isn’t necessarily an X-Man’s physique. And that’s going to require some time and discipline. “We have six months from when I finish to when I started filming. And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months,” he says. No word on what Ryan Reynolds’ routine will be, but expect him to throw some barbs Jackman’s way on social media, as they do.

Do you expect Hugh Jackman to become a huge, jacked man in Deadpool 3? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Reading: Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.