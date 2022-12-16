Iman Vellani Shares Advice Samuel L. Jackson Gave Her on The Marvels

After her making critically-acclaimed debut as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in Ms. Marvel, Iman Vellani will reprise her role as the teenage mutant from New Jersey in The Marvels. Going from the lead of a Disney+ series to co-starring in an MCU film can be a daunting task, especially for a young performer. However, Vellani received powerful advice (via AP) from Samuel L. Jackson on the set of The Marvels that gave her perspective as an actor.

“I remember when Sam Jackson was on set, I had this whole laundry list of questions for him. And I was asking him like, ‘What are the best characteristics of an actor?’ And he was like, ‘Patience.’ I was like, ‘Yes, Sam, you’re right, patience,'” said Vellani. “After that, I never complained, ever. If anything took longer than 5 minutes or 10 minutes or coming to set and not even working, you know, it’s all part of the job. You have to understand, there’s so many moving parts.”

Vellani is at the beginning of her acting career as The Marvels will be her first film credit. Vellani noted that there will come a time when she wants to explore Hollywood outside of Marvel. However, Vellamo is faithful to the superhero studio as she wants to be a part of the MCU for a long time.

“I have so much to learn … I feel Marvel Studios compared to the rest of Hollywood is such a different world. I want to experience what’s out there,” said Vellani. “I’m in a very lucky position where I’m able to do that, and I’ve built so many incredible connections at this point. So yeah, I don’t know where life is going to take me, but I’m excited and obviously, I will work for Marvel until the day I die. I’m loyal.”

The Marvels will hit theaters on July 28, 2023.

