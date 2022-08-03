Disney+ Debuts the Trailer For Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel

Another MCU story in the can means it’s time to take a closer look at how the filmmakers brought it to life. Nearly a month after Ms. Marvel aired its sixth and final episode, Disney+ has released a trailer for the latest installment of its Assembled documentary series. The new special, Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel, is available to stream today.

Like other specials that came before it, The Making of Ms. Marvel boasts tons of new behind-the-scenes footage, offering fresh insight into how the creators re-imagined the title character for the MCU. In this case, they overhauled Kamala Khan’s entire power set, changing her from an Inhuman who went through Terrigenesis to someone whose superhuman abilities were awakened by a mystical bangle. Viewers will also see how the filmmakers pulled frames directly from the comics, including the familiar shot of Kamala sitting on a lamppost.

You can check out the trailer for the special below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The episode also features interviews with Ms. Marvel’s directing team of Meera Menon, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Adil El Arbi and Bilall Filall. It should be fun to watch the later two filmmakers in happier times before their Batgirl movie was unceremoniously cancelled. But even more exciting are the scenes where series star (and real-life Marvel fangirl) Iman Vellani can just geek out over joining the MCU. Not surprisingly, she “can’t even put it into words how cool this is.”

Are you looking forward to watching Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvel this week? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Ms. Marvel Volume 1: No Normal

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.