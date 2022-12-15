Hideo Kojima is Developing a Live-Action Death Stranding Movie

Having an all-star cast consisting of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, and Margaret Qualley would seemingly negate the need for Death Stranding to get a film adaptation. Regardless, Hideo Kojima himself is teaming with Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios to bring his hit 2019 video game to theaters. According to Deadline, the filmmakers are currently fast-tracking the production. However, no director or screenwriter is in place yet.

Set in a haunting, post-apocalyptic vision of the United States, Death Stranding was initially released on the PlayStation 4 before eventually getting ported to Windows and PlayStation 5 in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Reedus starred as Sam Bridges, a porter tasked with hauling supplies to isolated colonies scattered across what’s left of civilization. The story picks up years following the titular cataclysmic event, which opened a doorway between the living and the dead and allowed creatures from the afterlife to roam the landscape. During last week’s Game Awards, Kojima announced that a sequel was in the works, with most the original cast returning.

Instead of rehashing this story, however, the film reportedly aims to “introduce new elements and characters” within the game’s universe. Kojima will produce the movie through his Kojima Productions banner, marking his studio’s first stab at live-action filmmaking. Lebovici will also produce the movie alongside executive producer Allan Ungar.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios,” said Kojima in a new statement. “This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to collaborating with them in bringing Death Stranding to the big screen.”

“We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to partner with brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation,” added Lebovici. “Unlike other big budget tentpole video game adaptations, this will be something far more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic Hideo Kojima production.”

What are you hoping to see from a live-action Death Stranding film? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Death Stranding: The Official Novelization – Volume 1



We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.