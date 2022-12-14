Amazon Prime Video Officially Orders God of War Series

Earlier this year, word broke that Amazon Prime Video was developing a new live-action show based on Sony’s God of War games. Now, it’s official. Via The Hollywood Reporter, the God of War series is going forward.

The first God of War game debuted on PlayStation 2 in 2005, and it introduced gamers to Kratos, a Spartan warrior out for revenge on Ares, the Greek God of War. Kratos defeated Ares and claimed his place in Olympus as the new God of War. But Kratos was eventually drawn into a devastating conflict with Zeus in the ensuing sequels.

According to THR, the series will sidestep that backstory and jump to the events depicted in the 2018 game, which re-envisioned Kratos as the father of a young boy, Atreus, in the realm of the Norse gods.

“When his beloved wife dies, Kratos sets off on a dangerous journey with his estranged son to spread her ashes from the highest peak — his wife’s final wish. Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise, one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world.”

Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, whose credits include the original Iron Man and The Expanse, will write and executive produce the series. Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) will be the showrunner and executive produce the series alongside Fergus and Ostby. Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and God of War developer Santa Monica Studio will produce the series.

In a statement, Amazon Studios’ Vernon Sanders said “God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers as much with its expansive and immersive worlds as its rich storytelling. We are honored to share in the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Santa Monica Studio.”

