James Gunn Shoots Down Rumors of Bringing The Batman Into the DCU

Earlier today, a report out of Variety suggested that plans for the new DCU might include Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight from The Batman. That would have been surprising, considering that director Matt Reeves specifically separated that film from the DC Extended Universe. However, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was quick to shoot down the rumor.

There are few reporters I love more than @adambvary – truly a good guy – but in this case he needs to get a new source as this is entirely untrue. https://t.co/a7cnbTfpSi — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 14, 2022

As originally conceived, The Batman was going to feature Ben Affleck in the title role and in the director’s chair. When Affleck left the project, it was reconceived as a reboot featuring a much younger Batman. Pattinson stepped into the leading role shortly thereafter, and the film premiered earlier this year.

While The Batman 2 hasn’t yet received a release date, Reeves is busy expanding the world on HBO Max. Colin Farrell is already set to headline a Penguin series for HBO Max. There is also an Arkham Asylum-related series in development. Additionally, a report earlier this year suggested that Reeves may be planning spinoff movies for other Batman villains. For now, those plans remain unconfirmed.

Would you have liked to have seen Pattinson’s Batman share his world with the rest of the DCU? Let us know in the comment section below.

Recommended Reading: The Art of The Batman

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Bringing the Batman.