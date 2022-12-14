Adam Driver Fights Dinosaurs in the Trailer for Sony’s 65

Adam Driver‘s such an acclaimed serious actor that it’s easy to forget he’s a former Marine. He doesn’t generally take roles that play into his real-life military training, but 65 throws him into straight-ahead action. In Sony’s sci-fi adventure, he’s a deep-space astronaut seeking out new worlds. Crash landing on one, he soon finds it’s more familiar than it seems. He’s on Earth. And it’s 65 million years ago. Which means, of course, dinosaurs.

When it’s all about surviving against tyrannosaurs, there’s no time to worry about the butterfly effect. But what if shooting dinosaurs somehow changes the course of evolution? Concerns like that will clearly have to wait. Check out the trailer below:

Sony also released a new poster, shown here:

Here’s Sony’s official synopsis: “After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.”

65 was written and directed by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck & Bryan Woods. Do you like what you see? Let us know in comments.

