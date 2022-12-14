Shawn Levy Promises Lots of Violence in Deadpool 3

Although just about everyone involved with Deadpool 3 (including Kevin Feige and Ryan Reynolds) has repeatedly insisted that the upcoming sequel will retain the franchise’s penchant for R-rated violence under its new corporate overlords at Disney, there are still a few doubters scattered throughout the MCU’s fanbase. But maybe Shawn Levy will have better luck at convincing all of the lingering skeptics. While speaking with Collider, Levy offered a status report on Wade Wilson’s big-screen comeback. He also teased that audiences can expect a massive bloodbath when the film hits theaters in two years’ time.

Levy still seems like an unusual choice for Deadpool 3, given the abundance of family-friendly films on his resume. But he’s well-aware that sometimes, an R-rating is better. He even recalled his own experience on 2013’s The Internship as proof.

“One of the few regrets in my career is that I got strong-armed into recutting The Internship from an R to a PG-13,” revealed Levy. “I still regret it because the R-rated version of Vince [Vaughn] and Owen [Wilson] in The Internship was way better. And the me of today would not have succumbed like the me of 20, whatever, 12 years ago.”

“We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping Deadpool every day now,” added Levy. “It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it’s very much a Deadpool movie. And it has Logan in it, and it has Wolverine in it. It’s too fun. I’m having so much fun, and I haven’t even hit the shooting floor yet. […] I have to say, developing a Deadpool movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it’s not just that it’s rated R. It’s that it’s so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise.”

Additionally, Levy confirmed recent reports that Deadpool 3 will officially start production “on or about” next May. In the meantime, he’s also bracing himself for the lengthy post-production phase that will follow. But despite the MCU’s preference for VFX-heavy action scenes, Levy says the film will have a more practical feel compared to other franchise entries.

“The truth is the more digitally CG-heavy a movie is, the longer time you need in post,” noted Levy. “But obviously it’s the first Deadpool movie in the MCU. There’s going to be no lack of visual effects. But it’s also a North Star priority for Ryan and I to keep Deadpool raw, gritty, grounded in the ways that those movies have been and that all of us love.”

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

