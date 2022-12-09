Mario Explores the Mushroom Kingdom in The Super Mario Bros. Movie’s New Preview

As part of this year’s Game Awards, Nintendo and Illumination have released a new preview clip from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. And if you’ve ever played a Mario game, then the streets of the Mushroom Kingdom should look very familiar. However, they’ve never looked quite like this before. Within the game worlds, Mario is always fighting foes. This time, we watch as Mario explores the Kingdom while the residents simply live in peace.

The video is actually very charming thanks to the beautiful depiction of this world, and the very effective use of Mario’s theme music. The preview follows Mario (Chris Pratt) as Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) leads him to Princess Peach’s palace. Unfortunately for Mario, this is a world of safety violations waiting to happen. There are no safety rails on elevators, and the platform jumps look quite dangerous for someone who doesn’t have a soft mushroom head.

Anya Taylor-Joy also stars in the film as Princess Peach, with Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek.

Universal Pictures will release The Super Mario Bros. Movie on April 7, 2023.

