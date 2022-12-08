James Cameron and Jon Landau Share Plans For Avatar 4 and 5

Avatar: The Way of Water arrives in theaters next week, and yet, plans for future sequels are a topic of discussion. While Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 depend on the success of Avatar 2, James Cameron and Jon Landau shared updates on those future sequels.

After Avatar, Cameron decided to write the scripts for four sequels. In an interview with Collider, Cameron explained how the studio would send him notes after completing each script. However, what the studio said about Avatar 4 caught the director’s attention.

“I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for 2, the studio gave me three pages of notes. And when I turned in the script for 3, they gave me a page of notes, so I was getting better,” said Cameron. “When I turned in the script for 4, the studio executive, creative executive over the films wrote me an email that said, ‘Holy f***.’ And I said, ‘Well, where are the notes?’ And she said, ‘Those are the notes.’ Because it kind of goes nuts in a good way, right?”

Up to this point, Pandora has served as the setting of the first two films. However, producer Jon Landau revealed (via Gizmodo) how Avatar 5 will flip the script and head to Earth to show the planet in a new light to certain members of the Na’vi.

“I wasn’t going to talk about it, but I’ve now subsequently heard that Jim has talked about it a little bit. In movie five there is a section of the story where we go to Earth. And we go to it to open people’s eyes, open Neytiri’s eyes, to what exists on Earth,” said Landau. “Earth is not just represented by the RDA. Just like you’re defined by the choices you make in life, not all humans are bad. Not all Na’vi are good. And that’s the case here on Earth. And we want to expose Neytiri to that.”

Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are scheduled to release in 2026 and 2028, respectively. However, Avatar: The Way of Water arrives later this year on December 16.

