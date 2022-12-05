Amazon and Stephen Curry are Developing a ToeJam & Earl Movie

Yet another classic Sega game is getting the film treatment, complete with an (unlikely) assist from an NBA All-Star. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that Amazon Studios is currently developing a movie based on ToeJam & Earl, the 1991 action game starring two alien rappers. Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry will produce the project through his Unanimous Media banner alongside Erick Payton.

The original ToeJam & Earl came out on the Sega Genesis in 1991. Created by Mark Voorsanger and Greg Johnson, the game follows the adventures of the titular duo—the three-legged ToeJam and the amorphous blob, Earl. Hailing from the planet Funkotron, the duo crash-land on Earth and must find all the pieces of their wrecked spaceship in order to return home, all while avoiding hostile Earthlings and other assorted obstacles. The game’s soundtrack, composed by John Baker, notably drew influence from jazz, funk, and hip-hop music. Three sequels followed in 1993, 2002, and 2019.

However, Amazon’s film adaptation will give the characters more to do than search for spaceship debris. According to an early logline, the heroes will travel to Earth in search of a cure for a disease that’s infecting their own planet and causing a loss of “rhythm, funk and groove.” Unfortunately, they also discover that Earth isn’t the “haven” that they were told it would be.

Given their oblong appearances, it’s hard to imagine either of the title characters showing up in live-action. Regardless, the report makes no mention if this is the direction that Amazon plans on taking the project. Regardless, the studio has already hired Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo to write the screenplay for ToeJam & Earl. Vernon and Randazzo previously wrote the script for Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania. They are also lending their talents to the upcoming Superfudge series on Disney+.

Story Kitchen’s Dmitri M. Johnson and Dan Jevons are also producing ToeJam & Earl with Mike Goldberg serving as co-producer. Additionally, Voorsanger and Johnson will executive produce the film with Story Kitchen’s Timothy I. Stevenson and Unanimous’ Jenelle Lindsay.

