Dungeons & Dragons Movie Poster and Featurette Showcase Cast

It appears Willow may have some competition in the arena of epic fantasy with contemporary speech and humor. For Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, that makes a sort of sense, since it’s based on a game in which players can speak however they wish. The prior Dungeons & Dragons movie may have gone too far in that direction, but a new featurette shows that this reboot contains more game-specific material. In addition to actual dungeons and dragons, it offers looks at game-specific creatures like the mimic and gelatinous cube.

The main thrust of the featurette, though, is to show how much fun the actors appeared to have. And somehow it uses Led Zeppelin music, perhaps to imply the cast and crew have a “whole lotta love” for the source material. Michelle Rodriguez lets us know it’s “badass”; codirector/cowriter John Francis Daley talks a bold game about giving fans the movie they’ve been hoping for.

Did they pull it off? Take a look below:

In addition, Paramount just dropped a new poster for the film, which reveals the red female wizard who seems to be the main villain. Behold:

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Justice Smith, Rege-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis. It opens in theaters March 31.

Do you think they’ve done the property justice — and not just the Smith kind — so far? Let us know in comments.

