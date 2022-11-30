Hugh Jackman Describes the Moment(s) He Knew Logan Would Be Back

Hugh Jackman‘s announced return to Marvel in the next Deadpool movie might have taken fans by surprise, but the itch to do it began a while back. In an interview with Deadline that mostly focuses on his new film The Son, the Wolverine actor recalls the moment the notion struck. “I was 20 minutes into watching Deadpool,” he remembers, “and I had just announced, literally, a few weeks before that Logan was going to be my last, which I fully intended. And then I was like, ‘Uh-oh.'”

Technically, Jackman “appears” in both Deadpool movies via cardboard cut-outs, action figures, and re-used footage. But the urge to do more truly kicked in more recently.

“I was just driving out to the beach. It was mid-August, I had a week off from the show [The Music Man on Broadway], my first week off in eight, nine months, 10 months. And it came to me like, ‘I really want to do that.’ And that was it,” he says.

“As soon as I arrived at the beach, I rang Ryan [Reynolds] just to see what the hell was going on. And then here we are. It was so quick. And trust me, there’s not a morning I don’t wake up where Ryan Reynolds is outside my house with posters saying, ‘Please.’ He’s constantly asking me about it. And I was like, ‘Dude, I’m done. I’m done, I’m done, I’m done, I’m done, I’m done.’ So then when he rang me [back], he was like, ‘Are you serious?’ So yeah. I’m a terrible poker player. All this time I was saying I was done, I really meant it. But anyway, somewhere deep down, this idea was obviously lurking and brewing.”

