Ryan Reynolds Co-Wrote An Unmade Deadpool Christmas Movie

Although Deadpool 3 finally has momentum, a high-profile co-star, and a new release date, it wasn’t the movie that Ryan Reynolds originally had in mind for the third installment. Via The Hollywood Reporter, while promoting his new Apple TV+ film, Spirited, Reynolds revealed to Big Issue that he had already co-written a Deadpool Christmas movie four years ago. Additionally, his co-writers were Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the duo behind the original Deadpool and its sequel.

“I would love to see a song-and-dance number in a Deadpool movie,” said Reynolds. “Four years ago, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick and I wrote a Christmas movie starring Deadpool. But it got lost in the shuffle of Disney acquiring Fox and it never got made. Maybe one day we’ll get to make that movie. It’s not a musical, but it’s a full Deadpool Christmas movie. So one day.”

Technically, there has been a Deadpool holiday-themed film. In December 2018, 20th Century Fox released Once Upon a Deadpool. It was a PG-13 family-friendly cut of Deadpool 2. But there were also new scenes in which Deadpool related the story to Fred Savage, in a homage/parody to the classic kids’ movie, The Princess Bride.

If Reynolds really does want to make the Deadpool Christmas movie, perhaps it could find a home on Disney+ if a theatrical release is out of the question. After all, Marvel already has The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premiering this Friday, November 25. A Deadpool holiday special could keep the tradition alive.

Reese and Wernick are now co-writing Deadpool 3, which will be directed by Shawn Levy. It will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

Would you like to see a Deadpool Christmas movie become a reality? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Also. However.