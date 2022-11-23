Chris Hemsworth Shares His Hopes For Another Thor Installment

Last week, Chris Hemsworth announced plans to take a break from acting after an episode of his new Disney+ series, Limitless, revealed that he was genetically predisposed to develop Alzheimer’s disease. But in spite of this news, he’s still thinking about the future of his best-known character. Hemsworth’s Thor has yet to receive the proper MCU sendoff that many of his former co-stars got in Avengers: Endgame (although the actor recently insisted that this is definitely on the horizon). And while it’s currently unclear how many more films are left on his contract, Hemsworth feels the God of Thunder’s next starring vehicle should have a much different vibe than any of its predecessors.

The first two Thor films are often dismissed as some of Marvel’s weaker entries. But once Taika Waititi came along for Thor: Ragnarok in 2017, Hemsworth was able to deliver an all-new spin on the Asgardian hero, resulting in his most critically-acclaimed turn as the character yet. Unfortunately, Thor: Love and Thunder, didn’t enjoy the same reception when it came out earlier this year. That’s why Hemsworth (via Happy Sad Confused) thinks it might be time for yet another creative overhaul.

“You look at Thor 1 and 2, they were quite similar,” said Hemsworth. “Ragnarok and Love and Thunder are similar. I think it’s about reinventing it. I’ve had such a unique opportunity with Infinity War and Endgame to do very drastic things with the character. I enjoy that, I like keeping people on their toes. It keeps me on my toes. It keeps me invested.”

Hemsworth also confessed that maintaining the status quo doesn’t challenge his acting abilities very much. In other words, we may have seen the last of Thor’s lunkhead persona that dominated most of Love and Thunder’s runtime.

“I’ve said this before but when it becomes too familiar, I think there’s a risk in getting lazy then because I know what I’m doing,” continued Hemsworth. “I don’t know if I’m even invited back, but if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity. Thor lost his mind in that last one. He’s got to figure it out now.”

Do you agree with Hemsworth’s thoughts about the future of Marvel’s Thor franchise? Let us know in the comment section below!

