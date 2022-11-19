Chris Hemsworth Thinks His Next Thor Appearance Could Be His Last

Earlier this year, Chris Hemsworth became the first Marvel actor to get a fourth solo movie when Thor: Love and Thunder hit theaters back in July. And while the Asgardian hero’s MCU journey isn’t quite over yet, Hemsworth believes the end is inevitable. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Hemsworth discussed how long he thinks he can continue playing the God of Thunder on the big screen. But although Marvel hasn’t appraised him of the character’s future, Hemsworth feels that he might have only one more appearance left before hanging up his hammer for good.

“I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean?” said Hemsworth. “I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know—am I at that stage? Who knows?”

The last time we saw Thor, he had adopted Gorr the God Butcher’s daughter, Love (played by Hemsworth’s real-life daughter, India). He also settled into his new role as a father figure, serving “panflaps” and taking her on the occasional spacefaring adventure. Regardless, his flirtations with domesticity aren’t bound to last. Hemsworth will likely show up in at least one of Marvel’s upcoming Avengers movies, which seems like the ideal place for him to sign off. But in the long run, his main concern is the fear of getting stale.

“I think they always [promise more],” added Hemsworth. “Look, I’m completely open to it, if there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world. I’ve always loved the experience. I’ve been very thankful I’ve been able to do something different each time.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is now available to own on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital. The film is also available to stream on Disney+.

