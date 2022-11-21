Wakanda Forever Releases Poster of New Black Panther Unmasked

Warning: do not read on if you still want to keep the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever unspoiled!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been out just over a week now. By Marvel Studios’ standards, that means the statute of limitations for major spoilers is up. As such, they’ve created and released a character poster for the new Black Panther, perhaps so that casual fans actually do know there’ll be a Black Panther in the movie. It’s really no big mystery who’s in that suit, but if anybody didn’t already know, now they will.

The dots on the mask’s forehead, the wrist blasters…they’re the trademarks of Shuri, who designed this suit to reflect her own style. Here she is in Panther costume, minus mask:

Now the question is how long she stays the Black Panther. That ending challenge with M’Baku leaves things open and ambiguous, though Winston Duke recently claimed it reveals him as the new King. The Wakandan monarchy usually correlates to the panther mantle, though it need not necessarily do so. Perhaps the movies will make a thing of having a new Panther every film.

What do you think of the new Shuri poster? Will she remain queen, or is M’Baku clearly next in line? Tell us your thoughts in comments.

