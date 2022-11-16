Michael Giacchino’s Score For The Batman Gets a Grammy Nomination

Whether The Batman stands a chance at any of next year’s major awards ceremonies remains to be seen. But for now, at least one of the film’s key aspects is getting recognized by the Recording Academy. Earlier today, the organization revealed the nominees for next year’s Grammy Awards ceremony, and composer Michael Giacchino secured his own nomination for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media.

Giacchino is already a three-time Grammy winner thanks to his work on Ratatouille and Up. But by the time the ceremony airs next year, Giacchino will find himself competing against several other noteworthy composers from across the film and TV spectrum. The category’s other nominees include Germaine Franco (Encanto); Hans Zimmer (No Time To Die); Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog); and Nicholas Britell (HBO’s Succession). You can check out the full announcement below.

Giacchino’s Grammy nod is just the latest in a long list of accomplishments that the composer has enjoyed this year. Aside from The Batman, his 2022 scoring credits include Jurassic World Dominion, Lightyear, and Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder (the latter of which he worked on with Nami Melumad). He returned to the MCU as the director of Marvel’s Werewolf by Night special on Disney+, which he also scored. Next year, Giacchino’s The Batman score will hit the road for the first installment of WB’s DC in Concert series, in which a live orchestra will perform the music alongside screenings of the film.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS on February 5, 2023.

Do you think Giacchino will add another Grammy to his collection next year? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Art of The Batman

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites. Michael Giacchino’s Score. Also. However. Regardless. Additionally.