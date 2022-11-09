Letitia Wright Reflects on Her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Injury

Based on the early reactions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it seems clear that the cast and crew poured a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into the highly-anticipated sequel. This is especially true of Letitia Wright, who returns as T’Challa’s sister (and possible Black Panther successor), Shuri. In the midst of production on the film last summer, Wright was memorably hospitalized with several injuries following a botched stunt, forcing Marvel to pause production until she recovered. Now, in a new interview with Variety, Wright reflects on how the accident continues to haunt her to this day.

“I’m still processing it,” said Wright. “I’m still working through it in therapy. It was really traumatic.”

The initial announcement described Wright’s injuries as “minor.” However, fans later learned that her experience was far more harrowing than early reports let on. According to the latest details, Wright was shooting a chase scene on a motorcycle attached to a “biscuit rig” (which allows the camera to follow her movements) when the mishap occurred. She was filming with the second unit in Boston, so most of the sequel’s primary team wasn’t there when it happened. But producer Nate Moore says the rig “clipped a median and sheared the bike off, and it tumbled.”

In the end, Wright suffered a fractured shoulder and a concussion. Filming on Wakanda Forever subsequently went on hiatus for four months before Wright returned to the set in January 2022. Production finally wrapped in March.

Naturally, many of Wright’s collaborators were shocked as well, including Marvel president Kevin Feige, who called the ordeal “horrifying.” Feige also noted that Wakanda Forever was already “emotionally strained” due to the loss of Chadwick Boseman. So hearing the news that another one of the film’s other stars had been hurt was another blow for all involved.

“It was about how you can imagine,” added director Ryan Coogler. “I mean, I love these actors. That’s me and Chad’s little sister. Imagine getting that call that your little sister’s hurt. It’s the f***ing worst thing in the world.”

“I just remember wanting to finish my film, man,” noted Wright. “I think that was one of the first things I said to Ryan. And he was like, ‘Tish, you need to recover.’”

Wright added that she still had post-concussion syndrome when she returned to the film. Regardless, she credited the support she received from the medical team on the set.

“I had great, great, great medical support, great patience on set,” recalled Wright. “I’m just extremely proud of myself. I’m extremely proud of Ryan, of the team, for just the resilience — overcoming adversities every step of the way… When I finished filming, I cried like a little baby.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters this Friday, November 11.

Are you happy that Wright was able to recover from her injuries and finish the movie? Let us know in the comment section below!

