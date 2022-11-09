Black Panther 2 Producer Talks Likelihood of X-Men’s Storm in Wakanda

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the MCU will add another mutant to its roster with Namor. The King of Talokan adds to the growing list of mutants in the MCU, joining the likes of Ms. Marvel, Deadpool, and Wolverine. However, there is one mutant in particular with very special ties to Wakanda who has not appeared in the MCU just yet. That mutant is Storm, a powerful superhero who can control the weather and the atmosphere.

In the comic, Black Panther #18, Storm married her childhood sweetheart, T’Challa, and became Queen of Wakanda. Although T’Challa will not be recast, Storm will eventually make her debut in the MCU, most likely as a member of the X-Men. Because of her connection to T’Challa, Black Panther 2 producer Nate Moore did not close the door on Storm entering Wakanda in an interview with Screenrant.

“Well, Storm’s relationship with Wakanda in publishing is pretty interesting,” said Moore. “Obviously, we might be a few years out from the X-Men, so I’m not sure we’re there yet.”

As Moore mentioned, the X-Men are still years away from joining the MCU. There are no X-Men films in development, but their arrival is a matter of “when,” not “if.” However, there are plenty of other characters with strong ties to Wakanda that could appear in future installments down the road.

“Who else from Wakanda have we not introduced? I mean, there’s a pretty deep bench, actually,” said Moore. “And especially, I think, Ta-Nehisi’s run introduced a lot of key characters that would be fun to export. Even characters like Vibraxas, which are more Fantastic Four characters. But yeah, it’s a pretty deep bench. I think there’s a lot more stories to tell on Wakanda for sure.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.

