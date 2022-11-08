Shawn Levy in Talks To Direct a New Star Wars Movie

Right now, Shawn Levy is getting ready to visit the MCU as the director of Marvel’s Deadpool 3. But it sounds like he could be lending his filmmaking expertise to another Disney-backed franchise in the near future. According to Deadline, Levy is currently in talks with Lucasfilm to helm his very own Star Wars film.

Fortunately, Levy has lots of experience with big-budget action movies. He most recently directed The Adam Project, which starred Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo and debuted on Netflix earlier this year. He also directed Reynolds in last year’s Free Guy and has served as a director and executive producer on Stranger Things since its 2016 inception. If a deal is reached, Levy will concentrate on Star Wars after finishing work on both Deadpool 3 and Stranger Things 5.

There hasn’t been a new theatrical Star Wars entry since The Rise of Skywalker bowed in 2019. But in recent months, there have been several developments indicating that this wasn’t about to change anytime soon. Back in September, Disney took Patty Jenkins’ long-in-the-works Rogue Squadron movie off its release calendar. Taika Waititi also revealed over the summer that he still hadn’t cracked the story for his own Star Wars film, which he was hired to direct in 2020. And

As far as we know, Star Wars: The Last Jedi helmer Rian Johnson is still developing his own trilogy of Star Wars movies as well. Regardless, it’s been ages since he’s been able to share any promising updates. Last month, however, Lucasfilm confirmed that Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) had signed on to helm a brand new Star Wars feature co-written by Damon Lindelof. So perhaps Levy’s hiring could help usher in a prosperous new era for a galaxy far, far away.

In the meantime, the Star Wars brand continues to thrive on TV. With three episodes left in its first season, Diego Luna’s Andor spinoff is still earning top marks from critics. Lucasfilm also just announced the start of production on The Acolyte, a new series from Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland. Potentially, this could see release in 2023 alongside other live-action projects like Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew.

Are you excited to see what Levy can bring to the Star Wars universe? Let us know in the comment section below!

