Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Will Direct Damon Lindelof’s New Star Wars Film

Last month, Lucasfilm finally took Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron movie off of the release schedule, leaving the Star Wars franchise without any films slated to run theatrically. However, the next movie may have just taken a significant step forward. Deadline is reporting that Ms. Marvel helmer, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, has been signed to direct a new Star Wars film co-written by Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof.

Lindeloff and his currently unrevealed co-writer are still working on the script, so it won’t be filming any time soon. Regardless, Deadline’s sources state that Lucasfilm and Lindelof wanted a director involved so that they could incorporate their own vision for it early in the creative process.

The premise of the movie, and its place in the Star Wars timeline are currently unknown. Deadline’s report notes that this project appears to have more forward momentum than the other Star Wars films in development. Additionally, the report states that Lucasfilm executives aren’t rushing the movie because they want to ensure that it “has a story they are happy with.”

Obaid-Chinoy is a two-time Oscar winner for her documentary shorts, Saving Face and A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness. She is also a seven-time Emmy winner, and she helmed multiple episodes of Ms. Marvel for Marvel Studios.

In addition to Lost, Lindelof co-created the adaptation of The Leftovers for HBO. Lindelof also created an updated take on Alan Moore and David Gibbons’ Watchmen that served as a sequel to the original comic book miniseries.

Lindelof and Obiad-Chinoy’s Star Wars film does not currently have a release date.

Photo Credits: Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images and Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic via Getty Images

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.