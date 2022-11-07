Lucasfilm Officially Announces the Cast For Star Wars: The Acolyte

Among the Star Wars original series heading to Disney+, we know the least about The Acolyte. However, we know now it’s going to have a very impressive cast. Lucasfilm and Disney have officially announced that the show will be lead by Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung-jae, with Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Charlie Barnett, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Carrie-Anne Moss rounding out the cast.

Stenberg is best known for her roles in The Hunger Games and The Hate U Give, while Jung-jae was a breakout star from Netflix’s Squid Game. Superhero movie fans probably know Keen from her turn as Laura/X-23 in Logan. She also currently stars in His Dark Materials. Jacinto’s credits include Nine Perfect Strangers.

Turner-Smith previously had a starring turn in Queen & Slim, while Henderson had a primary role on Inventing Anna. Chapman was a supporting cast member on Game of Thrones before co-headlining 1917. Barnett appeared in Russian Doll, while Moss is an icon for portraying Trinity in The Matrix films.

Along with the cast announcement, Lucasfilm shared a new synopsis for the show which sheds a little more light on what it’s about.

“The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.”

Russian Doll co-creator Leslye Headland is the creator and showrunner of The Acolyte. She will also direct the pilot episode, which is now filming in the United Kingdom.

What do you think about the show’s cast? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Star Wars: The High Republic – Light of the Jedi

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.