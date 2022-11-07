Daniel Kaluuya is Spider-Punk In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Although Daniel Kaluuya won’t be back as W’Kabi when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters later this week, the Academy Award-winning actor has found another way back into the Marvel Universe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kaluuya will provide the voice of Spider-Punk when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives on the big screen next year.

Created by Dan Slott and artist Olivier Coipel, Spider-Punk first appeared during Marvel’s inaugural Spider-Verse event in 2015. The character is a variant of Hobart “Hobie” Brown, who obtained spider powers instead of becoming the Prowler (and later the Hornet) like his primary counterpart. In Hobart’s universe, Norman Osborn is the President of the United States and commands his own army of V.E.N.O.M. troops that turn New York into a police state. True to classic punk rock form, Hobart’s Spider-Man costume notably features a denim vest and liberty spikes on his mask. And unlike some of his doppelgängers, Spider-Punk has no reservations about killing people.

Kaluuya is coming off of his latest movie, Nope, which reunited him with Get Out director Jordan Peele. This also marked his first film role since winning an Oscar for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah last year. News of his Spider-Verse casting follows months of rumors that Spider-Punk would appear in the highly-anticipated sequel. In fact, photos of new tie-in merchandice featuring the character began making the rounds back in August.

Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson are reprising their Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse roles as Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Peter B. Parker in the next installment. Additionally, Oscar Isaac is coming back as Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099. Isaac appeared in a post-credits scene in the original movie and will play a much bigger role in the upcoming sequel. Issa Rae will also make her franchise debut the voice of Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman. Jason Schwartzman is lending his own voice to the film’s main villain, The Spot.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson are co-directing Across the Spider-Verse from a screenplay by Phil Lord, Chris Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will hit theaters on June 2, 2023.

Do you think Kaluuya is a good choice to bring Spider-Punk to life in the film? Give us your impressions in the comment section below!

